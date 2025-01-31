Over 1,000 icddr,b employees laid off following US funding suspension

The International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) has laid off over 1,000 employees after the United States government decided to halt funding for foreign programs.

AKM Tariful Islam Khan, senior manager of communications at icddr,b, confirmed the layoffs on Friday, stating that the affected employees were working on various research projects funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

He explained that all projects supported by USAID have been suspended until further notice following the funding cut. Expressing regret over the decision, he emphasized the organization’s commitment to resuming operations as soon as possible.

This development follows an executive order issued by US President Donald Trump on January 20, suspending foreign aid for 90 days to allow a review of assistance programs. Subsequently, on January 25, USAID sent a letter to project-implementing partners in Bangladesh, informing them that all contracts, work orders, grants, and cooperative agreements had been immediately halted.

The United States has been one of the largest contributors of humanitarian aid to Bangladesh, particularly in response to the Rohingya refugee crisis. Since August 2017, the US has provided nearly $2.4 billion, including $2 billion to assist Rohingya refugees and host communities. In 2023 alone, the country disbursed $550 million through its various agencies.

As a globally recognized health research institution, icddr,b relies heavily on international grants and donations to fund its work in public health, infectious diseases, maternal and child health, nutrition, and vaccine research. Unlike commercial enterprises, the organization does not generate revenue but depends on external funding sources to sustain its research and treatment initiatives.

The sudden funding suspension has left the future of several critical health research projects uncertain. It remains to be seen whether alternative funding sources can be secured to ensure the continuation of icddr,b’s work in Bangladesh.