A brick kiln was fined Tk 50,000 for damaging a road by carrying bricks at Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar district on Friday morning.

The upazila administration conducted a drive, led by the Assistant Commissioner (land) and Upazila Nirbahi Magistrate Shah Jahrul Hossain, in the Duloipara area in the upazila and fined Surma Brikfiled.

Shah Jahrul Hossain said that the fine was imposed due to the destruction of the road caused by carrying soil.