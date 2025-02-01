Custodial death of Jubo Dal man: Interim govt orders probe

The interim government has ordered an urgent investigation into the death of Touhidul Islam.

Chief Adviser’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said this in a statement on Saturday.

Police took Touhidul, 42, to Cumilla Medical College Hospital early Saturday with injuries allegedly caused by joint forces after they picked him up from his house early Friday based on complaints.

The interim government, led by Prof Muhammad Yunus, absolutely condemns any form of custodial torture and murder, Azad said on behalf of the CA’s press wing.

Upholding human rights in every sphere of national life is a core mission of this government, which includes some of the top rights activists in the country.

The government has set up several commissions to reform the country’s criminal justice system.

Most of these commissions have submitted their reports.

“The interim government will hold meaningful dialogue with the political parties over these reports in an effort to eradicate every opportunity for human rights abuses in police interrogation, crime management, and judicial procedure,” Azad said.