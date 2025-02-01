Indian Anandabazar Patrika removes false report on Bangladesh army

Indian daily Ananda Bazar has published a report about the Bangladesh army. But, later, Chief Adviser’s Press Wing said that the news was baseless.

Following that, Anandabazar authorities removed the news from its website, a day after it was published.

“The story about the Bangladesh army has no more basis in reality than a Bollywood romantic comedy,” the press wing said in a statement posted on its verified Facebook account – CA Press Wing Facts – on Friday (January 31).

“You will decide whether to practice journalism, based on collecting evidence of what is actually happening in the world, or to propagate malign fictions as part of a campaign to undermine the sovereignty and dignity of a friendly neighbour,” the statement said.

Hybrid war uses information operations – known as disinformation – to divide its targets both internally and from its natural friends and allies. A disinformation operation typically begins with an entirely fabricated story, with no evidence and views attributed to unnamed people, planted in a friendly or pliable media outlet.

“If it is sufficiently juicy, the made-up story will be picked up by other media and gain apparent credibility as it spreads.”