CA inaugurates ‘Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2025’

The month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2025, the largest literary event in Bangladesh, has been officially inaugurated at the Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan premises.

The event was inaugurated by the Chief Advisor of the interim government, Dr. Muhammad Yunus, on Saturday, at 4:00 PM.

The ceremony was attended by Special Guest and Cultural Affairs Advisor, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, while Professor Abul Kasem Fazlul Haque, President of Bangla Academy, presided over the event.

This year’s book fair is themed “July Uprising: Building a New Bangladesh,” reflecting a significant historical and socio-political movement in the country.

A total of 708 publishers are participating in the fair, with 99 stalls allocated at the Bangla Academy premises and 609 stalls set up at Suhrawardy Udyan. Last year, 635 institutions were allotted 937 stalls in total. The fair will feature 37 pavilions, one located within the Bangla Academy and the remaining 36 in Suhrawardy Udyan. The Little Magazine Corner will be positioned under a tree near the open stage at Suhrawardy Udyan, hosting approximately 130 little magazine stalls.

As in previous years, special activities for children and teenagers, including art competitions, recitation contests, and musical performances, will be organized. A dedicated “Children’s Hour” will be observed on all Fridays and Saturdays except February 8 and 15, running from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

The organizers have emphasized that this year’s book fair aims to be environmentally friendly and waste-free. All participants and stakeholders have been encouraged to avoid single-use plastic and instead opt for sustainable materials such as jute, fabric, and paper.

The fair will be open to visitors from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM on weekdays and 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM on public holidays. A one-hour break will be observed for lunch and prayers. On February 21, International Mother Language Day, the fair will open at 8:00 AM and continue until 9:00 PM.