Shafiqur calls for holding trial of those involved in genocide

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman today called for holding trial of those involved in genocide.

“Those who committed genocide must be tried to free the human society from stigma. Persons involved in forcibly disappearing people should be tried on priority basis,” he said while addressing the Jamaat workers’ conference at Sunamganj Government Jubilee High School ground here as chief guest.

He said murderers must face exemplary punishment so that people can understand what happens after committing such heinous acts.

Highlighting the torture carried out by the fallen dictator government on the Jamaat leaders and activists, Dr Shafiqur said, “Our leaders were taken away from us. All the party offices were sealed.

The party’s registration was canceled. They, at the last moment, banned us being perplexed.”

He said the leaders and activists of Jamaat across the country were not busy occupying Balu Mahal (sand quarry), Jal Mahal (water body) and markets.

“Our workers are not involved in looting as we fear the Almighty Allah,” he added.

He said, “If we get the responsibility of running the country, we will give importance to education. We will make education people-oriented and job-oriented.”

He said, “We will work to advance the backward districts first.”

Sunamganj District Jamaat Ameer Maulana Toyael Ahmed Khan presided over the workers’ conference while Jamaat Central Assistant Secretary Advocate Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, Dhaka City North Ameer Muhammad Selim Uddin, Sylhet City Jamaat Ameer Fakhrul Islam and Sylhet District Jamaat Ameer Maulana Habibur Rahman spoke on the occasion as special guests.