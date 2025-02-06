Sheikh Hasina’s residence Sudha Sadan set on fire too

Sheikh Hasina’s residence Sudha Sadan was also set on fire by protesters at 12midnight on Wednesday.

Since the ousting of the Sheikh Hasina government during the student uprising on August 5, Sudha Sadan, located on Road 5 in Dhanmondi, had been completely vacated.

According to Fire Service officials the fire at the residence was discovered around 11:30PM. Later the fire fighters went to the scene.

By midnight, flames were visible on the second, third, and fourth floors of the building.

Meanwhile, demolition work by the students and mass people were also underway at House No. 32 in Dhanmondi, with bulldozers which started at 11:30PM.