Chinese Ambassador expresses interest in importing hilsa from Bangladesh

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has expressed interest in importing 1000 metric tons of hilsa from Bangladesh.

He said, “There is a huge demand for Bangladeshi hilsa fish in China. Bangladesh has the opportunity to reduce the trade gap through hilsa export.”

The Chinese Ambassador shared this information at a meeting with the Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The Chinese Ambassador also expressed eagerness to import mango, jackfruit and guava and increase investment in these sectors in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to improve bilateral relations in detail and the increase in trade and investment.

Mentioning that China is one of the major development partners and friends of Bangladesh, the Commerce Adviser said, “There is scope to strengthen bilateral relations by increasing investment.”

He also urged for increasing Chinese investment in agriculture, transportation, agro-machinery and healthcare sectors in Bangladesh.

He called for increasing import of goods from Bangladesh and reducing all types of tariffs on imported goods to reduce the trade gap.

The adviser said that setting up truck manufacturing factories and investment in modernisation of agriculture in Bangladesh will bring good results for the two countries.

Besides, the Chinese ambassador said Chinese investors are interested to invest in Bangladesh and 30 Chinese companies have shown interest to invest in the Chittagong Economic Zone.