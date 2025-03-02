Second republic, constituent assembly election demand another conspiracy: Salahuddin

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member, Salahuddin Ahmed, has raised questions about the newly formed Jatiya Nagorik Party’s (NCP) demands for a “Second Republic” and a “Constituent Assembly Election.”

He stated that those advocating for these ideas either do not understand their implications or are conspiring to prolong an undemocratic process in the country.

Speaking at a discussion titled “The Sacrifice and Leadership of Begum Khaleda Zia and Tareq Rahman in the Struggle to Restore Democracy” and the unveiling of the book Nandita Netri Begum Khaleda Zia (Beloved Leader Begum Khaleda Zia), Salahuddin expressed his concerns.

The event, organized by the Nationalist Research Foundation (NRF), was held at the Freedom Fighters’ Auditorium of the Institution of Diploma Engineers in Kakrail, Dhaka, on Saturday.

Welcoming the NCP’s new journey, Salahuddin said, “This party has stated its goal of establishing a ‘Second Republic’ through a constituent assembly election to draft a new constitution. I do not wish to criticize this. Every political party has its own agenda, ideology, and manifesto. Some advocate for socialism, others for a religion-based state, and so on. Such declarations are common in political manifestos.”

He questioned the necessity of a “Second Republic,” asking, “Has our current republic become so ill that we need a second one? A republic is where elected representatives govern the state, with a nominal or elected head of state. Do we not have that already?”

Regarding the demand for a constituent assembly election, Salahuddin said, “The NCP is talking about a new constitution. If you want to call the amended constitution a new one, that’s fine. But why call for a constituent assembly? A constituent assembly is needed when a new state is formed without an existing constitution. Its members draft the constitution, based on which parliamentary elections are held. We already have an independent state and a constitution. What we need is extensive reform of the existing constitution, which has been manipulated by Sheikh Hasina to serve her party’s interests.”

Salahuddin also issued a one-month ultimatum to the Chief Advisor to announce an election roadmap. “You must provide a roadmap for the national parliamentary election very soon. If you fail to do so within this month, we, the democratic forces, will decide our next steps politically. We will determine how to proceed.”

He emphasized the importance of maintaining the anti-fascist unity that has emerged on the streets. “Those who wish to draft a new constitution through a Second Republic and a constituent assembly can do so when they are able. However, to ensure no further delay in Bangladesh’s transition to democracy, the entire nation must remain united. We must preserve the national unity against fascism at any cost.”

The discussion was chaired by former Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University, Professor Anwarullah Chowdhury, and moderated by NRF Member Secretary Farid Uddin Ahmed. Other speakers included retired Professor Tajmeri SA Islam of Dhaka University, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Joint Secretary General Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, Human Rights Secretary Barrister Nasir Uddin Asim, Acting Chairman’s Advisor Mahdi Amin, Co-Volunteer Affairs Secretary Abdul Qadir Bhuiyan Jewel, Professor Mohammad Jamal Uddin of Jahangirnagar University, Bithika Binte Hossain (wife of late Swechchhasebak Dal President Shafiul Bari Babu), and NRF Convener journalist Syed Abdal Ahmed.