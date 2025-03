All government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations will go on from 9AM to 3:30PM as holy month of Ramadan begins today (Sunday).

Meanwhile, banking transactions will begin at 9:30AM and continue until 2:30PM. But bank office hours will extend until 4PM.

The offices will run with a 15-minute Zuhr prayer break from 1:15PM to 1:30PM every day.

Currently, banks open at 10AM, transactions continue till 4PM, and office hours end at 6PM.