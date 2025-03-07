Rizvi questions why it’s difficult to hold elections by December

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP, raised the question of why it is difficult to hold elections by December.

He said,”There are still 9 to 10 months left. If the Election Commission wants, elections can be held by December. Because the Election Commission will conduct the elections, and the government will provide support.”

He made these remarks while addressing as the chief guest at a courtesy and prayer meeting with the families of martyrs from the July movement in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts on Friday morning.

The event was organized by the ‘We Are BNP Family’ group at the Shaheed Minar in Bhuvan Mohon Park, Rajshahi City.

During his speech, Rizvi said, “Some people are saying that a Constituent Assembly election needs to be held. Well, we don�t understand this. A Constituent Assembly is required to draft a constitution. But we already have a constitution. Sheikh Hasina has added many fascist laws and regulations to it, but there is a provision for amendment. The constitution has been amended multiple times. So why is there a need for a Constituent Assembly? These statements are creating confusion.”

He also raised questions about how long reforms would take. “Those who are talking about reforms, how long would it take to make these reforms? The police should act according to the law. They should not listen to the words of powerful individuals. Institutions should function according to the law. This has to be established. How long would it take to do that?” he asked.

Rizvi further commented, “Various commissions have been created for reforms, and we are in the month of March. Why the delay in elections? The government had even given a month�s time for elections and mentioned that the election could be held in December. Now, we hear some people saying that holding elections at this time is difficult. But the elections will be conducted by the Election Commission, and the government will assist. We hope the government will act fairly towards the people of the country.”

Earlier, Rizvi demanded a national parliamentary election, saying, “At this moment, the national parliamentary election is necessary first, followed by local government elections. Reforms are a continuous process. It will continue so that fascism never rises again. If the father is not born, how can the child be born? To return the power to the people, first, the national parliamentary elections must be held, and only then can arrangements be made for local government elections.”

The event was chaired by Atikur Rahman Ruman, President of ‘We Are BNP Family,’ and welcomed by the organization�s General Secretary, Mokhshidul Momin Mithun. The event was also attended by BNP�s Health Affairs Secretary Dr. Rafiqul Islam, advisers of ‘We Are BNP Family’ Abul Kashem, Mustafa-i-Jaman Selim, Ashraf Uddin Bakul, BNP�s Rajshahi City Awami League Convenor Advocate Ershad Ali Isa, and several other leaders.