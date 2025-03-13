Real Madrid triumphs over Atletico in Champions League penalty shootout

Real Madrid advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals after defeating Atletico Madrid in a penalty shootout, continuing their impressive record against their city rivals.

The shootout ended 4-2 in Madrid’s favor after two Atletico players missed their spot-kicks. Antonio Rüdiger scored the decisive penalty, sealing Madrid’s passage after a dramatic and tense match.

Atletico had fought back after losing 2-1 in the first leg, taking a 1-0 lead in the second leg thanks to Conor Gallagher’s early goal. However, Madrid’s hopes were briefly dashed when Vinícius Júnior missed a penalty in the 70th minute. The match ended 2-2 on aggregate, leading to the penalty shootout. Madrid also eliminated Atletico in a shootout to win the 2016 final, continuing their dominance in knockout stages against their city rivals.

Madrid’s first two spot-kicks were converted by Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham, and Fede Valverde added another. Atletico’s Lucas Vazquez saw his penalty saved by Jan Oblak, while Marco Llorente’s shot hit the bar, and Julián Álvarez’s score was ruled out after a video review for a double touch.

In other Champions League action, Arsenal advanced with a 9-3 aggregate win despite a 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven. Aston Villa secured a spot in the quarterfinals with a comfortable 3-0 win over Club Brugge, completing a 6-1 aggregate victory. Borussia Dortmund came from behind to beat Lille 2-1, advancing 3-2 on aggregate, setting up a clash with Barcelona in the next round.