Travel ban imposed on ex-lawmaker Wahed

A Dhaka court has placed a travel ban on former Mymensingh-11 lawmaker Mohammed Abdul Wahed due to ongoing corruption investigations. The order was issued on Sunday by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib, following a request from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The ACC has been investigating allegations that Wahed amassed illegal wealth and engaged in money laundering. The commission has also gathered information about undeclared properties owned by Wahed and his family, both within Bangladesh and overseas.

In its request, the ACC expressed concern that the former lawmaker might attempt to flee the country to avoid prosecution, urging the court to impose the travel ban to prevent any such actions.