2 more senior police officials suspended

The interim government has temporarily suspended DIG Molla Nazrul Islam, who was posted at the Rajshahi Sarada Police Academy, and former Sylhet District Police Superintendent Abdul Mannan, from government service.

Separate notifications regarding their dismissals were issued by the Police-1 branch of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Public Safety Division on Monday.

Senior Secretary Nasimul Gani signed the two notifications on March 16, following the President’s order.

According to the notifications, on February 9, DIG Molla Nazrul Islam was arrested in connection with a case and produced before the court.

As a result, he has been temporarily suspended from government service under the provisions of Section 39(2) of the Government Service Act, 2018 (Act No. 57 of 2018) from February 9.

Another notification states that, on February 9, Abdul Mannan, who was assigned to the Rangpur Range DIG office (formerly Sylhet District Police Superintendent), was arrested and presented before the court. The court ordered his detention in Sylhet Jail. Consequently, Abdul Mannan has been temporarily dismissed from government service under Section 39(2) of the Government Service Act, 2018 (Act No. 57 of 2018) from February 9.

The notification also mentions that both officers will be entitled to subsistence allowances as per the rules.