CA to visit China on March 26, meets President Xi March 28

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is set to embark on an official visit to China on March 26, with plans to elevate Bangladesh-China relations to new heights, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam announced Sunday.

During his visit, Prof. Yunus will address the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on March 27, a high-profile economic conference often referred to as the “Davos of the East”. The forum brings together top Asian leaders, global executives, and policymakers to discuss Asia’s evolving role in the world.

On March 28, the Chief Adviser will hold his first official bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The discussion will focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, investment, and industrial development.

“Bangladesh wants to deepen its economic ties with China to transform itself into a global manufacturing hub,” Alam stated. “China considers this visit to be one of the most significant by a Bangladeshi leader.”

One of the primary objectives of the visit is to encourage Chinese companies to relocate their factories to Bangladesh. The Chief Adviser has previously emphasized the need for Chinese investment in Bangladesh’s solar energy sector, discussing the matter with the Chinese Foreign Minister at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York last year.

Following these discussions, two major Chinese firms, including Longi—one of the world’s largest solar PV manufacturers—are now preparing to establish offices and production plants in Bangladesh.

Additionally, Prof. Yunus will meet with CEOs of Chinese multinational corporations on the sidelines of the Boao Forum, aiming to secure further investments in Bangladesh’s industrial and technology sectors.

As part of his visit, Prof. Yunus will deliver a lecture at Peking University (PKU), where he will be honored with an honorary doctorate degree in recognition of his contributions to economic and social development.

He will also tour China’s high-tech industrial parks, exploring potential partnerships in innovation-driven industries.

In an effort to improve Bangladesh’s healthcare sector, Prof. Yunus will engage in discussions with leading Chinese hospital chains, inviting them to set up hospitals in Bangladesh through joint ventures.

According to the Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Yao Wen, Chinese investments in Bangladesh have surged, particularly after August 5 last year.

“We expect even more Chinese companies to invest in Bangladesh following this visit,” Alam stated, expressing optimism about the future of Bangladesh-China economic cooperation.