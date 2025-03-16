27 bank accounts of ex-MP Papon, family frozen

A Dhaka court on Sunday ordered to freeze 27 bank accounts of former Kishoreganj-6 lawmaker Nazmul Hassan Papon, his wife Roksana Hassan and other family members over graft allegations.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain Galib passed the order, allowing a plea of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Confirming the matter, ACC deputy director (public relations) Akterul Islam said these accounts presently have Taka 33.74 crore.

“The ACC is probing allegations against Papon and his family members of embezzling government funds and money of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), during his tenure as its president. They have amassed huge illegal wealth and their accounts should be frozen so that they cannot hand over the fund from these,” the ACC plea said.