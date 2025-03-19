CA directs authorities to take necessary preparations for peaceful elections

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps and preparations for holding peaceful elections in the country.

He made the directives during a meeting with Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and other officials concerned, reports UNB.

Earlier, on March 17, the Chief Adviser had a special meeting with the field-level police officers where the police officers discussed the challenges and advantages they face in their duties.

Wednesday’s meeting focused on finding solutions to the issues raised by the field-level police.

Dr Yunus outlined several immediate measures to improve conditions for police officers, particularly those at the grassroots level.

The key directives included reviewing the risk allowance to consider lifting the current ceiling; procurement of new vehicles, including 364 pickups and 140 prisoner vans for police use: disbursing funds for the completion of ongoing police infrastructure projects that are less than 70% complete; providing funds for acquiring land to replace rented buildings for 65 police stations and exploring interest-free loans to help Sub-Inspectors (SI) and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) purchase motorcycles.

The Chief Adviser also emphasised the need for classifying district police based on performance, with efforts directed toward improving the performance of lower-performing units.