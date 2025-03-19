Sylhet’s Ataur calls for removal of his father’s name from World War II memorial

His father, Ershad Ali, was killed while serving in the Merchant Navy during World War II

Sylhet resident Ataur Rahman has made a “request” to remove his father’s name from Tower Hill Memorial, a World War II memorial in London.

He applied for a UK visa in December last year to visit the monument and pay respect to his fallen father. But the British government rejected the application.

Ataur, who is 86 years old now, says: “Since we have no right to respect, there is no basis for keeping my father’s name there.

“I urge the UK government to remove my father’s name from the memorial permanently and also request that my father’s name be removed from all documents, including the Commonwealth records of the war.”

Ataur’s father Ershad Ali was killed while serving in the Merchant Navy for the allied forces during World War II.

According to a Daily Mail report, Ershad died on Jun 19, 1944, when the Dutch cargo ship SS Garoet was hit by a torpedo.

He has since received five medals in recognition of his efforts – the Burma Star, Atlantic Star, 1939-45 Star, 1939-45 War Medal, and the Dutch Mobilisation War cross.

His name is etched with many others into the Tower Hill Memorial.

Ataur said, ‘When I was only six months old, my father went off to World War II and never returned home.

“The biggest regret in my life is not seeing my father.”

He continued, “My son ‘Suhel’ found all the information about his grandfather 75 years after his death. After fighting against the UK for three long years, he was able to get his grandfather’s recognition in 2019.

“I think the visa officer deliberately rejected ‘our’ application, which I consider a crime against humanity. I think they insulted not only my father but all the seamen who died in World War II.”