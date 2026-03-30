Tower Hamlets sites could deliver 10,000 new homes

Up to 10,000 homes could be built in and around Billingsgate Fish Market, according to Tower Hamlets Council.

The council said it was working with the City of London Corporation on plans to redevelop the site after the market moves to the Royal Docks in Newham.

A pamphlet aimed at promoting the borough to developers said the market, along with nearby Poplar DLR depot and the New City College campus “could deliver up to 10,000 new homes and significant employment floorspace”.

The City of London Corporation, which runs the site, announced in December that the market would relocate to Albert Island, just east of London City Airport.

Tower Hamlets Council is now promoting Billingsgate as a “top opportunity” for developers in 2026.

The site features in a promotional pamphlet touting development opportunities across the borough, approved by leading Aspire Party councillors this week.

It said: “The council is both the local planning authority and a joint landowner of the current Billingsgate site.

“We’re working with the City of London to bring forward the redevelopment of the site that will create a significant new mixed-use quarter with improved connectivity between Canary Wharf and South Poplar, providing thousands of homes and jobs.”

Billingsgate is one of “multiple sites in public ownership” that could be redeveloped into “a whole new mixed-use neighbourhood” the pamphlet said.

The other sites include the Poplar DLR depot, which is opposite the market on the north side of Aspen Way, and the adjoining New City College campus on Poplar High Street.

Tower Hamlets mayor Lutfur Rahman said he wanted to show developers the council is “open to business”.