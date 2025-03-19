Moulvibazar flood control project hangs in balance

Fate of the Tk 1.0 billion (Tk 100 crore) flood control project in Moulvibazar is still uncertain although deadline for completion of its work was extended for second time for one year, till June this year, official sources said.

The project implementation has witnessed 52 per cent progress so far. The reasons why the project implementation falls behind include delay in fund allocation for land acquisition, obstacles put up Indians etc.

The project was taken up with a target to protect 1,00,000 hectares of farmland from flood, save the riverbank points in the district town and the border riverbanks of Manu along Tripura-Moulvibazar frontier.

From the very beginning, the long-desired project faced complexities over land acquisition and others.

The project contractor had to keep Tk50 million (5 crore) work suspended at the district town site for long while many locals apprehended that Moulvibazar might face severe flooding in the coming monsoon. In the same way work on the border points was suspended in the face of Indians’ objections at Telibil, Bagjur and at Nishchintopur.

Contacted, Bangladesh Water Development Board additional chief engineer, Sylhet, Md. Shafiqul Islam told the FE they started the work as part of the T9.96billon (Tk996 crore) project for ‘protecting Moulvibazar Sadar, Rajnagar and Kulaura upazilas from Manu river erosion’ in 2022 with a the completion target of June 2024. But the project tenure had to be extended twice so far.

“Major part is obstructed by the Indian BSF,” he said, adding, “We had taken it to the JRC. However, he admitted that it’s almost impossible to finish things by June this year.”

Work on the riverbank protection at places was done but the trouble arose along the 6.5 km area from Shahbandar to the new bridge site.

The contractor had to stop work in the face of obstacles put up by various quarters at places.

Contacted, the BWDB’s executive engineer, Moulvibazar Khalid bin Olid, told the FE that 52 per cent progress in work has been achieved so far.

However, Tk 800 million (Tk 80 crore) was deposited to the Deputy Commissioner for acquiring 136 acre land at the riversides; now it would proceed soon, he added.

The official also said that they have 51 per cent progress in the riverbank protection part, while it is 53 per cent in embankment re-sectioning at points and 25 per cent in flood wall construction work.

However, 75 per cent progress is there in the 12 km char (shoal) removal work.

“But due to the Indian BSF’s obstacles, we had to suspend the 1,400 metre border river protection work on various spots for the last two years,” he also said.

“However, they asked for our (Bangladesh) nod to some schemes on their part. Our team have already visited those (their) sites and the matter has already been put to the notice of JRC,” he added.

A number of people like Fazlul Haque Tarafder of Moulvibazar said locals apprehend flooding this time in the town and adjoining areas as the protection work has not been done that way.

“We demand that the authorities take immediate measures for saving the town and neighbouring areas. People suffered much in the 2022 and 2023 floods.

Originating from the Kahoisib peak of Tripura, the river Manu passes through various narrow gorges. As it descends into the more level plain near Kailashahar, it becomes a broad sluggish stream with a meander course. It flows northwards until it reaches Sylhet plains in Bangladesh. It enters Bangladesh through the Moulvibazar district when it digresses to northwest and north to meet the Kushiyara at Manumukh and finally draining to the Bay of Bengal. It is the longest river of Tripura with a stretch of 167 km.