Bangladesh, Mexico discuss further strengthening bilateral relations

Bangladesh and Mexico have acknowledged that 2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Maria Teresa Mercado Perez, Undersecretary (Deputy Minister) of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, said this when Bangladesh’s Ambassador Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey met at the Mexican Foreign Ministry.

The discussion focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new avenues of cooperation between Bangladesh and Mexico.

Ambassador Mushfique proposed leveraging this occasion to organise joint initiatives and celebrations that reflect the growing friendship between the two nations, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Mexico on Saturday.

Maria Teresa warmly congratulated Ambassador Mushfique on the successful presentation of his credentials earlier this week and reaffirmed Mexico's commitment to deepening its partnership with Bangladesh.

During the meeting, both sides discussed holding the 3rd Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Mexico in late August or early September this year.

The consultation aims to deepen engagement across various sectors and advance key diplomatic and economic collaborations.

Ambassador Mushfique emphasised the need for finalising pending Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in critical areas such as agriculture, defense, visa waivers, football and the avoidance of double taxation.

He also highlighted the increasing economic and diplomatic exchanges between Bangladesh and Mexico and underscored the urgency of opening a Mexican Embassy in Dhaka to further facilitate bilateral cooperation.

Both sides expressed optimism about the future of Bangladesh-Mexico relations and their shared vision for deepening engagement in the years to come.

Maria Teresa Mercado Perez assured Ambassador Mushfique of Mexico’s full cooperation in advancing these initiatives and reiterated her country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.