‘No comment on Awami League ban’

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will submit its reform proposal to the interim government on Sunday, said the party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

“The democratic character of the state and the ownership of the people are reflected through the elected parliament and people’s representatives. For this, the interim government should quickly organise a free and fair national election after completing the necessary reforms and hand over power to the elected government.”

He also expressed that they have confidence in both the government and the army’s role in organising a fair election by December.

He said these at a press conference held at the BNP Chairperson’s office in the capital’s Gulshan.

“An elected parliament is the only appropriate forum to provide a constitutional and legal basis for the reform proposals as per the people’s expectations. The existing anti-fascist national unity is the main driving force of this country and its people. This unity and the country must be taken forward, there is no alternative to it.”

The BNP leader said the practice of this unity must be made the political culture of the country and no step should be taken that destroys or cracks the anti-fascist national unity and mass unity.

“So, the interim government must maintain the highest degree of neutrality. A vigilant eye must be kept on ensuring that the agenda of any quarter to gain political benefits does not become part of the government’s action plan.”

Fakhrul Islam said that a (reform charter) can be prepared based on the consensus of political parties, which the elected government will implement at a later date.

When asked about the issue of banning the Awami League, Mirza fakhrul said, “I will not comment on this matter right now. Please do not divert the topic. Thank you.”