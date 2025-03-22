Yunus to join BIMSTEC Young Gen Forum as keynote speaker

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will join as a keynote speaker at the BIMSTEC Young Gen Forum, which will be held on April 3 at ICONSIAM.

Young business leaders are invited to exchange ideas and explore their abilities in business areas at the BIMSTEC Young Gen Forum.

The forum is part of Thailand’s hosting of the sixth BIMSTEC Summit and related meetings between April 2 and 4.

Dr Yunus is the key person in pushing activities for young people in BIMSTEC member countries, as a stage for their cooperation and for enhancing their talent, said the organisers of the event.

Dr Yunus is internationally recognised as an economist for his outstanding achievements.

He pioneered the concept of microcredit to empower the poor, so that they could become entrepreneurs.

Prof Yunus also established the Grameen Bank in 1983.

His objective was to help poor people in Bangladesh escape from poverty. In 2006, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for founding the Grameen Bank.

Dr Yunus is scheduled to attend the BIMSTEC Summit, to be held on April 4 in Bangkok.

Thailand will host the 6th Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and Bangladesh will take responsibility as the next chair of BIMSTEC there, officials said. Thailand has taken over the Bimstec Chairmanship from Sri Lanka since 30 March 2022.

BIMSTEC consists of seven member countries, namely Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand.