Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi hosts investor interaction ahead of Dhaka summit

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi organized an event on Thursday evening to engage Indian investors and business leaders at its diplomatic mission in the Indian capital.

The event aimed to highlight potential investment opportunities in Bangladesh, ahead of the upcoming Bangladesh Investment Summit, scheduled to take place from April 7-10 in Dhaka.

Representatives from various medium and large enterprises attended the event to explore avenues for investment in Bangladesh. During the session, Acting Bangladesh High Commissioner Md Nurul Islam underscored that the country, under new leadership, is experiencing rapid progress and offers a favorable investment climate.

“With abundant energy resources and a competitive workforce, Bangladesh presents an ideal destination for foreign investment, offering significant returns,” said the Acting High Commissioner.

The event featured presentations by Abdullah Al Mamun, Minister (Political) at the High Commission, and was followed by a Q&A session where Indian investors and business leaders addressed key economic and investment queries. Iftekhar Uddin Shamin, Counselor (Commerce), and Johirul Islam, Counselor (Economic), also contributed to the discussions.

Among the attendees were representatives from major corporations such as Ashok Leyland and Larsen & Toubro.