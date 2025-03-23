Ex-state minister Chumki’s flat seized, bank accounts frozen

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Galib ordered to seize a flat and to freeze five bank accounts belonging to former State Minister for Women and Children Affairs and former MP of Gazipur-5, Meher Afroz Chumki.

The order was issued on Sunday (March 23) in response to a petition filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Assistant Director Minhaj Bin Islam.

The seized flat, located in Banani, measures 3,115 square feet and is valued at Tk 30.51 lakh.

The frozen bank accounts reportedly hold a total of Tk 2.32 crore.

According to the petition, evidence has been found of immovable and movable assets acquired by Meher Afroz Chumki. There is a possibility that these assets could be transferred, sold or otherwise disposed of. To ensure a fair investigation, the court deemed it necessary to seize her immovable assets and freeze her movable assets.