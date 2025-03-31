Bear message of Eid to move nation forward: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has called upon the people of Bangladesh to embrace the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr as a means to foster unity and peace in the country.

Speaking at a view-exchange function on Eid day, he emphasized the importance of coming together to move the nation forward.

“This year’s Eid carries special significance as we must bridge our differences, unite as a society, and strengthen our national harmony,” Prof Yunus stated. He urged citizens to cultivate tolerance, build friendships, and work toward restoring peace—an urgent need for Bangladesh.

Expressing his hopes for a peaceful and prosperous nation, he said, “We should wish each other well and seek peace not just for Bangladesh but for the entire world. Eid is a moment to reflect, reconcile, and reinforce the unity our nation needs at this crucial juncture in history.”

During the event, held at the Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) in Tejgaon, Prof Yunus exchanged Eid greetings with dignitaries from various sectors, including advisers, special assistants, judges, diplomats, political leaders, members of reform commissions, military officials, civil society representatives, and journalists.

His address underscored the broader message of Eid as a time for national renewal, urging everyone to work together for a united and peaceful Bangladesh.