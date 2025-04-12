Kishoreganj’s Pagla Mosque collects 28 sacks of cash donations

Authorities have collected 28 sacks of cash from the donation boxes of the historic ‘Pagla Mosque’ in Kishoreganj on Saturday morning, after four months and 12 days since the last count.

The donation boxes were opened around 7:00 am in the presence of Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) and President of Pagla Mosque Management Committee, Fouzia Khan and Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Hasan Chowdhury.

Fouzia Khan said 11 donation boxes were opened this time, and the cash collected was brought to the mosque’s second floor for counting.

“Although the boxes are usually opened every three months, this time they were opened after four months and 12 days. Currently, the mosque’s bank account has Tk80.75 crore,” she added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner and Rupali Bank Assistant General Manager (AGM) Mohammad Ali Haresi were also present.

A team of nearly 400 people including members of the mosque management committee, teachers, and students of the madrasha and orphanage situated within the mosque complex took part in the counting process.

Earlier, on 30 November last year, the authorities found Tk8.21 crore in ten donation boxes and a tank after opening those after three months and 14 days.

Apart from local currency, a significant amount of foreign currencies and gold ornaments were also recovered from the donation boxes.