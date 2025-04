Ingredients:

* Kachki fish – 1 cup

* onion chopped – 1/2 Cup

* Coriander Leaves – 1/4 cup

* Garlic Chopped – 2 cloves

* Turmeric Powder – 1 /4 tsp

* Green Chillies – 4

* Oil For Fry

Method:

1. Clean and wash kachi fish.Mix all ingredients in a bowl.

2. Heat oil in a shallow fry pan.

3. Put the fish into pan and fry intill brown.

4. Remove from pan and blend them.

5. Serve with rice or khichuri.