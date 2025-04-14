‘BNP pioneered state reform agenda against Hasina’s regime’

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has asserted that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was the first to present a comprehensive outline for state reforms, challenging what he termed as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s autocratic rule.

Speaking virtually at a discussion on BNP’s 31-point state reform plan, announced Sunday night, Tarique emphasized that the party initiated the reform agenda while actively engaged in a movement for democracy. “BNP’s reform plans were not driven by any personal gain,” he stated, contrasting the party’s efforts with those who now advocate reform while benefiting from state privileges such as official vehicles, salaries, and bonuses.

He questioned, “How many of them spoke about reforms when the dictatorship of Sheikh Hasina was at its peak?”

Highlighting the challenges faced by the party, he recalled that during mass arrests, imprisonments, and legal harassment of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and thousands of party workers, the BNP still managed to lay down its 31-point vision for systemic change.

Tarique reiterated the party’s commitment to reform if voted into power, acknowledging BNP’s past mistakes but insisting the party does not shield wrongdoers. “We are clear—those involved in immoral acts will not be allowed to remain in the party. Wrongdoers are wrongdoers, and we do not wish to be associated with them,” he said.

He concluded by calling on supporters and citizens to unite behind the BNP to implement meaningful reforms and reshape the country’s future.