Model Meghna Alam shown arrested in fraud case

Model and Miss Earth Bangladesh 2020 winner Meghna Alam has been officially shown arrested in a fraud case filed with Dhanmondi Police Station.

She is accused of being part of an organised crime ring that allegedly used attractive women to lure foreign diplomats and wealthy businessmen into romantic relationships, later blackmailing them for large sums of money.

The court on Thursday also approved the arrest and remand of her alleged accomplice, Md Dewan Samir, owner of Sanzana Manpower and CEO of KAWAII Group. He reportedly recruited attractive women as brand ambassadors to gain access to diplomats and business elites, using these connections to blackmail and extort money under threats of public scandal.

According to the case statement, Meghna, Samir, and several unidentified individuals conspired to exploit these relationships for financial gain under false pretenses.

Meghna Alam was previously detained on April 9 by the Detective Branch (DB) from her residence in Dhaka’s Bhatara area and was sent to jail the next day under the Special Powers Act for 30 days.