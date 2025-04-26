Health Adviser visits possible site of 500-bed hospital in Ctg

Nurjahan Begum, adviser to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has paid a visit to the possible site of construction of 500-bed hospital at Karnaphuli upazila in Chattogram on Saturday.

She visited the area adjacent to Khalil Mir College beside the new upazila building in the crossing area at noon.

Expressing optimism regarding the governemnt’s plan, Nurjahan Begum, during her visit, talked to the concerned officials about the necessity and feasibility of the hospital building.

Chattogram Divisional Health Director Dr Aung Swee Pru Marma, Chattogram District Civil Surgeon Dr Jahangir Alam, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (Acting) Roya Tripura, Karnaphuli Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mosammat Jebunnesa, and among others, were present on the occasion.