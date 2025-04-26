Expatriate killed in Sylhet lightning strike

An expatriate died after being struck by lightning in Sylhet’s Gowainghat upazila on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jibon Mia, 40, son of Shahjan Mia of Dalarpar village in South Pantumai under West Jaflong Union.

Quoting locals, Gowainghat Police Station’s second officer Sub-Inspector Utsab said when Jibon went to a field to bring in his cattle after Asr prayers a lightning strike hit him, killing him on the spot.

Jibon married off one of his daughters on Sunday and was scheduled to return to Dubai soon, locals said, adding that his sudden death cast a shadow of grief over the area.