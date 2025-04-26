Hindu Aid UK prays for the Pope

Hindu Aid UK has expressed its heartfelt condolences following the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. The organisation, a registered charity based in Barking, UK, highlighted the Pope’s remarkable life dedicated to compassion, humility, and service to humanity.

They praised his efforts to transcend religious boundaries through interfaith dialogue and his unwavering commitment to peace, justice, and the upliftment of the poor and vulnerable populations worldwide. Hindu Aid UK also acknowledged his leadership in environmental stewardship and his promotion of universal values such as love, dignity, and hope. In their condolence message, they extended their sympathies to the global Catholic community and all individuals whose lives were touched by his leadership. They prayed for his soul to attain eternal peace and his light to continue guiding humanity toward unity and compassion.