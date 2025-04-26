Direct cargo flights operation from Sylhet on Sunday

Bangladesh is going to launch its first cargo flight service on Sunday, directly transporting goods from Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport to Europe.

Commerce and Civil Aviation and Tourism Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin will officially inaugurate the flight.

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan said, “We are all set to launch the first freighter flight from Sylhet on Sunday, making it the second airport in Bangladesh to handle dedicated cargo operations after Dhaka.”

A chartered Airbus A330-300 freighter operated by Galistair Aviation is scheduled to depart Sunday evening, carrying 60 tonnes of readymade garments (RMG) to Spain while Biman Bangladesh Airlines will provide ground-handling services for the operation.

CAAB Chairman Bhuiyan will chair the event before the freighter’s scheduled departure at 7:10PM, which will be marked by a ceremonial water cannon salute.