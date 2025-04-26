China supports vision of strong, democratic Bangladesh: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that China wishes to see a strong, stable, and democratic Bangladesh.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with a visiting delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Saturday evening, Fakhrul stated that China consistently emphasizes the importance of stability and prosperity for Bangladesh, alongside fostering a democratic environment.

The meeting between BNP and CPC representatives, held at Westin Hotel in Dhaka, lasted for about two hours, beginning around 6:30 PM.

Fakhrul described the gathering as a continuation of the historic relationship between the two political parties, a relationship he noted had been disrupted over the last 15 years under Awami League governance.

“We are now working to revive and strengthen our ties with the Communist Party of China. Our relationship is gradually deepening and will continue to grow in the future,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding Bangladesh’s upcoming elections, Fakhrul affirmed that electoral matters are internal issues, noting that China traditionally refrains from interfering in the domestic affairs of other nations.

However, he mentioned that the BNP delegation had briefed the Chinese side on the country’s political landscape and electoral context.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen, who also attended the meeting, confirmed that both sides engaged in fruitful discussions. He said the two parties agreed to enhance cooperation and deepen bilateral ties between Bangladesh and China.

“We were briefed by the BNP secretary general about their viewpoint regarding the next election,” Yao said, reaffirming China’s position that elections are an internal matter for Bangladesh and that it is up to the Bangladeshi people to determine their own future.

The BNP’s seven-member delegation was led by Fakhrul and included Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, Chairperson’s Advisory Council member Ismail Zabiullah, Legal Affairs Secretary Kaiser Kamal, Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee member Humayun Kabir, Media Cell member Mahmuda Habiba, and Private Secretary to the Chairperson ABM Abdus Sattar.

The CPC delegation was headed by Peng Xiubin, Director General of the Southeast and South Asian Affairs Bureau under the CPC’s International Department. Other members included Deputy Director Chen Xuanbo, Third Secretary Chen Yongpei, and Attache Zhang Guyu. Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen was accompanied by Political Section Director Zhang Jing and Political Section Attache Liu Hongru during the meeting.