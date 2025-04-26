Fish Curry with Drumstick

Ingredients:

* Rohu Fish or any Carp – 6 pieces

* Potato – 1 (Big – Cut into long pieces)

* Pointed Gourd – 6 (Scrapped and cut into halves)

* Sojne Danta or Drumstick – 2 cups (Cut into 2″ long pieces)

* Ginger Paste – 1 tsp

* Tomato – 1 (Medium – Chopped)

* Cumin Powder – ¾ tsp

* Turmeric Powder – 1 tsp

* Green Chilli – 5-6

* Salt – To taste

* Mustard Oil – ¼ cup + 2 Tbsp

* Coriander Leaf – A handful (Chopped)

Method:

1. Smear ½ tsp turmeric and salt on the fish pieces.

2. Heat ¼ cup oil in the pan and lightly fry the fish pieces. Keep aside.

3. Add pointed gourd and sprinkle some salt. Fry the pointed gourd and keep aside.

4. Add 2 Tbsp oil in the same kadai and fry the potatoes. Keep aside.

5. In the pan add ginger paste and 2 green chillies and fry till the raw smell goes off.

6. Add in tomato, cumin powder and turmeric powder. Throw in the drumsticks. Sauté for a while. Add 1 cup water and a little salt. Cover and cook the drumsticks they are half done.

7. Add fried potato and pointed gourd. Cover and cook for 4-5 minutes.

8. Add in fried fish and rest of the green chillies. Cover and cook till everything is cooked through.

9. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve hot with steamed rice and a lemon wedge.