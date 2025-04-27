Woman held with 20 kgs hemp in Sunamganj

Police arrested a woman with 20 kilograms of hemp during an anti-narcotics drive at Ramnagar village at Jamalganj upazila in Sunamganj district on Saturday.

The arrested was identified as Anjana Akter, 20, wife of Yasin Mia, a resident of Ramnagar village in the upazila. The seized hemp is estimated to be worth around Tk 600,000.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted an operation in the area and arrested Anjana with the contraband. Another 20 kilograms of hemp were recovered from the rooftop of Hafizur Rahman’s residence.

However, Hafizur Rahman, 35, son of Siraj Uddin, somehow managed to flee the scene.

Confirming the matter, Jamalganj Police Station officer-in-charge M Saiful Islam said that preparations are underway to file a case against both Anjana and the absconding Hafizur under the Narcotics Control Act.