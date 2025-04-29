Prime accused in Moulvibazar rape case held in Ctg

Prime accused in gang rape of a 25-year-old housewife at Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar district, held in Chattogram on Monday.

Following a joint operation by RAB, the accused, Pavel Mia was apprehended from Nazirabad bus stand area under Fatikchhari Police Station in Chattogram district, seven days after the rape incident.

Confirming the matter, Kamalganj Police Station officer-in-charge Syed Iftekhar Hossain said that a team already left for Chattogram to bring the arrested Pavel back.

It is to be noted that on April 22, auto-rickshaw driver Roni and Pavel allegedly abducted the housewife from the Purba Jalalpur area of Adampur union in the upazila at night and took her inside the Alinagar Tea Garden where they gang-raped her at knifepoint on a hill.

The victim’s father filed a case with Kamalganj Police Station against Pavel and Roni in the next day. Police arrested other accused, auto-rickshaw driver Roni Mia, 32, on April 23 afternoon.