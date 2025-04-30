London’s Barking-Dagenham Council Awards ceremony held

By Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

The Barking and Dagenham council area in East London is one of the most diverse and multicultural cities in the UK. This year, people from the community were honoured for their outstanding contributions to their creative work.

The Barking and Dagenham Council in London Awards 2025 Ceremony was held at in a festive atmosphere, attended by a large number of people from the community.



Mayor of Barking and Dagenham Council, Cllr Moin Quadri, presented the certificates and mementos to the awardees at a ceremony held at Barking Town Hall in East London on Tuesday (April 29) afternoon.



Community figures Sheikh Faruk Ahmed, Tracey Coleman, Barrister Lutfar Rahman, Dr. Anisur Rahman, Suez Miah, Mohammad Shakir Hossain, Jewel Choudhury, Mohammed Rahman, Olakitan Rotimi, Jane Goosetree, John-Paul Renault, Abdul Halim, Alex Dinitrov, Anne-Maria, Mera Barua, Kiton Shikder, MD Monir Hussain, Nazrul Islam Kazi, Pojja Nikhi, Nazrul Islam Sarkar, Ripon Uddin, Smriti Azad, Iftekhar, Sujan Barua (Donation), Nazrul Haque Vishal and Tony Williams received awards and certificates from the Mayor for their special contributions.