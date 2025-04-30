Sylhet Sramik League granted bail hours after arrest

A leader of the transport workers’ union and Awami League affiliated labour organisation Bangladesh Sramik League was granted bail on Tuesday, hours after he was arrested in cases filed for attacking rallies by of students and people in July-August.

Sylhet Kotwali police officer-in-charge Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the arrest of Zakaria.

He said that a team of Detective Branch arrested CNG-run Auto-Rickshaw Workers Union’s Sylhet district unit president Md Zakaria Ahmed, also joint secretary to Sramik League’s Sylhet city committee, midnight past Monday in the city’s Chowkidekhi area.

He said that Zakaria, also the law affair secretary to the central committee of Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Federation, was accused in four cases filed with the Kotwali police for attacking rallies of students and people during the Student Movement Against Discrimination.

‘Zakaria was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday morning after showing him arrested in the cases,’ the OC said.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police additional deputy commissioner Mohammed Saiful Islam told that the court granted Zakaria bail in the cases at around 10-00 am after briefly heard the bail petition filed by the accused’s counsel.