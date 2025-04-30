Conservative Friends of Bangladesh set sights on future UK-Bangladesh partnerships

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

London, 28 April 2025 — The Conservative Friends of Bangladesh (CFoB) convened at Parliament on Monday for a forward-looking meeting focused on enhancing UK-Bangladesh relations, strengthening political engagement, and planning for the future.

Chaired by Anjenarra Rahman-Huque and Mehfuz Ahmed, and graciously hosted by Bob Blackman CBE MP, the event welcomed several high-profile attendees including Gareth Bacon MP, Shadow Transport Secretary & Shadow Minister for London; Richard Fuller CBE MP, Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury; Lord Marland, Chair of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council; and John Dwyer, Retired Chief Constable and CFoB Honorary Vice President.

The meeting served as a platform to celebrate recent milestones, reflect on challenges, and lay out ambitions for upcoming elections and long-term collaboration.

Anjenarra Rahman-Huque highlighted CFoB’s active role in the 2024 General Election, stating, “One clear example of our commitment was sharing our full campaign data with CCHQ — we were the only friends group to do so. Our members dedicated around 2,000 hours to campaigning, which is a huge testament to their hard work and belief in our mission.”

Mehfuz Ahmed looked ahead to the local and mayoral elections on 1 May, encouraging support for CFoB candidates. He also spoke about the Conservative Party’s evolving direction under new leadership, noting structural reforms and efforts to re-engage with the grassroots.

Deputy Chairs Sujit Sen and Shamsul Islam Shelim congratulated Cllr Abdul Mubin, Oxford Chair, on his November 2024 victory. This gain from Labour helped push Witney Town Council to No Overall Control.

CFoB President Muquim Ahmed addressed the broader political context saying, “Although the result wasn’t what we had hoped for, it’s important to respect the democratic process and keep pushing forward. Our work continues through civic engagement, community outreach, and staying active in the political space. Real change takes time, but we are on the right path.”

Richard Fuller CBE MP voiced concern over Labour’s impact on small businesses, while Gareth Bacon MP outlined future plans from his Shadow Transport portfolio, citing pressing challenges facing the sector.

Lord Marland, reflecting on recent visits to Bangladesh, praised the country’s expanding role within the Commonwealth and its growing appeal to international investors.

Both Bob Blackman CBE MP and Richard Fuller CBE MP underscored the strategic role CFoB can play in UK-Bangladesh relations. They stressed the need for international attention and constructive engagement to ensure Bangladesh’s upcoming general election is “genuinely free, fair, and inclusive of all parties,” calling this critical for long-term stability and global cooperation.

The session concluded with a unified commitment to deeper bilateral ties and continued outreach. Members expressed a strong desire to host future meetings that spotlight Bangladesh’s economic potential, global contributions, and shared values with the UK.

The Conservative Friends of Bangladesh reaffirmed their mission: to foster meaningful engagement, elevate community voices, and champion the bonds between the UK and Bangladesh.