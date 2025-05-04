Does drinking cold water lead to weight gain?

Water is the ultimate thirst quencher, but while some of us drink it with ease, others struggle to meet their daily quota. And then there are the myths surrounding water that can leave us confused!

One of the most popular misconceptions is that drinking cold water can lead to weight gain – but is this myth or reality? Recently, nutritionist Amita Gadre set the record straight on her Instagram handle, revealing the truth.

The reality may not be what you think it is, and it’s time to get the facts right! Let’s dive in and uncover the truth behind this common myth.

The Truth About Cold Water And Weight Gain

According to Amita, water is a weight loss wonder, boasting zero calories. The myth that cold water makes your body store fat is just that – a myth. She points out that drinking cold water won’t freeze your fat cells, just as sipping warm water won’t melt them away. The real goal is to stay hydrated, plain and simple. Without enough water, you’ll feel sluggish and your metabolism might take a hit. Amita advises focusing on drinking enough water, rather than obsessing over its temperature. So, go ahead and enjoy that cold glass of water, it won’t sabotage your weight loss efforts.

Other Common Questions About Cold Water And Weight Gain:

1. Is Drinking Cold Water Good For Your Digestive System?

Not really. Cold water, like other chilled treats, can dampen your digestive fire (agni) and isn’t good for your digestive system. To maintain optimal digestion, it’s best to stick to lukewarm water.

2. How Much Water Should One Drink In A Day?

According to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, aim for 35 ml of water per kilogram of body weight. The goal is to stay hydrated and feel your best.

3. Does Cold Water Have Any Side Effects On The Body?

Drinking excessive cold water can lead to digestive issues, a sore throat, or even headaches in some cases. However, these side effects don’t affect everyone.

Now that you know the facts, you can enjoy your cold water guilt-free!