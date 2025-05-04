Sylhet records 30 deaths in 29 road accidents in April: Report

At least 30 people were killed and 42 others injured in road accidents in Sylhet Division in April, said a report of Nirapad Sarak Chai (Nischa), Sylhet.

Among the deceased eleven people were killed in accidents involving motorbikes, one is auto-rickshaw or human hauler passenger, and seven were pedestrians, it said.

Zahirul Islam Mishu, convener of Nischa, said the report was published based on media reports and information collected by Nischa’s Sylhet wing, reports UNB.

According to the report, Sylhet district witnessed the highest number of road accidents while Moulvibazar district had the lowest.

At least 10 people were killed and eight others injured in 11 road accidents in Sylhet alone while Sunamganj witnessed eight accidents, leaving eight people killed and five others injured and five deaths with four injuries were reported in five Moulvibazar accidents whereas in Habiganj, five accidents led to seven deaths and 25 injuries.

In March, Sylhet division witnessed 29 road accidents with 27 fatalities and 78 injuries.