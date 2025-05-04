Drumstick in Mustard Gravy

Ingredients:

* 6 sajan stalks cut into 3 inch long pieces

* 2 tablespoons mustard paste

* 1 brinjal cut into pieces

* 2 medium sized potatoes cut into pieces

* 1 tomato, chopped

* Salt as per taste

* 1/2 tsp turmeric powder

* 1/2 tsp chili powder

* 1/2 tsp sugar

* Warm water as per requirement

* 1/2 tsp black cumin

* 1 dried chili

* 4 raw chilies

* 2.5 tbsps mustard oil

Method:

1. First soak the mustard in water for 30 minutes. Then mix it well with a little salt, 2 raw chilies and enough water to make a paste.

2. Heat oil in a fry pan and add black cumin seeds, 2 raw chillies and 1 dry chilli. When a nice aroma starts coming out of the boiling water, add potatoes, sajane data and brinjal pieces and fry for 4-5 minutes. Then add mustard paste.

3. Now add salt, turmeric powder, chilli powder, chopped tomatoes and sugar and mix well and cook for 3-4 minutes. Then add water as required, cover with a lid and let the broth boil well.