Lady Gaga draws massive crowd to Copacabana Beach for free concert

Excitement swept across Rio de Janeiro’s famed Copacabana Beach on Saturday as fans gathered early for a free mega-concert by Lady Gaga, marking her long-awaited return to Brazil.

By daybreak, Gaga’s devoted fans—her “Little Monsters”—had already started lining up, braving the heat and crowds. As they arrived from nearby Metro stations, they were met by vendors selling everything from paper fans to sarongs emblazoned with the pop icon’s image.

Authorities implemented tight security for the massive event, deploying 5,000 police officers, drones, and advanced surveillance, including facial recognition technology. City officials estimate that around 1.6 million people could attend the concert, potentially generating 100 million dollars for the local economy—30 percent more than the boost from Madonna’s free concert last year.

The performance is part of Lady Gaga’s promotional tour for her eighth album, “Mayhem,” which has seen chart-topping success on streaming platforms. Popular tracks include “Abracadabra” and “Die With a Smile,” a collaboration with Bruno Mars that earned Gaga her 14th Grammy Award.

“I got here at 7:40 this morning,” said 22-year-old Alisha Duarte, waving a rainbow-colored fan. “It’s going to be crazy tonight, but Lady Gaga is worth it!”

The LGBTQ+ community was out in force, with fans like Alan Jones, a hairstylist from Santa Catarina, proudly displaying a skull tattoo inspired by Gaga’s hit “Born This Way.” “It was thanks to this song that I began to accept myself for who I am,” he said.

Another fan, Luan Messias, 28, traveled overnight by bus from Sao Paulo state. “I can’t wait for her to sing ‘Abracadabra.’ It’s such a great throwback to her early sound,” he said.

Lady Gaga last performed in Brazil in 2012 and was scheduled to headline Rock in Rio 2017, but had to cancel due to health issues. Her return has clearly struck a chord with Brazilian fans, making Saturday’s performance one of the most anticipated musical events of the year.