Khaleda leaves London for home

BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia has left London for Dhaka on a special air ambulance provided by the Emir of Qatar.

The flight departed London’s Heathrow Airport around 9:35pm on Monday (Bangladesh time), according to the party sources.

Earlier, her son and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman drove her to the airport around 2:10pm local time, Khaleda’s personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain said.

Her two daughters-in-law, Zubaida Rahman and Syeda Shamila Rahman, are also coming home with the mother-in-law, Zahid said.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders and activists from across Europe and various cities in the United States arrived in London on Monday morning to bid farewell to the party chief.

