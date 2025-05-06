Shamit gets FIFA approval, no bar to represent Bangladesh

FIFA, on Tuesday, approved Shamit Shome’s plea to represent Bangladesh which removes obstacles for him to play in the upcoming Asian Cup qualifiers against Singapur scheduled in Dhaka on June 10.

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Vice-President Fahad Karim, who was involved in the entire process from the beginning said, “We received the letter from FIFA’s Player Status Committee a short while ago. Now, there are no remaining formalities for Shamit to play for Bangladesh.”

FIFA’s letter reportedly does not explicitly state that a player can represent a specific country. Instead, it refers to relevant legal clauses, leaving the decision to the concerned nation.

“By mentioning certain clauses, FIFA has informed us that Shamit is eligible to play for Bangladesh, and BFF can field him if they wish. FIFA has sent similar messages in the past,” Fahad added.

BFF quickly got FIFA approval for Shome within 24 hours due to his strong Bangladeshi origin, his non-official senior appearance for Canada and the BFF president’s direct communication with FIFA.

Earlier, it took four months for English Premier League player Hamza Dewan Choudhury to receive FIFA’s green light.

Shamit Shome expressed his desire to play for Bangladesh on April 11. Within 25 days, the BFF successfully obtained his birth certificate, passport, No Objection Certificate from Canada, and FIFA clearance. Notably, securing FIFA’s clearance within a day of his passport being issued has been particularly lauded.

The journey of expatriate footballers representing the Bangladesh national team began in 2013 with Jamal Bhuyan. Following him, Finland’s Tariq Kazi and England’s Hamza Choudhury have donned the red and green jersey.

Now, Shamit Shome is set to join this list.