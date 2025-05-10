Bishwo Rang offers 20pc discount in celebration of Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day, celebrated every second Sunday in May, is a heartfelt occasion for children to express love and gratitude toward their mothers. This year, the special day falls on Sunday, May 11.

To honor this occasion, renowned fashion brand Bishwo Rang and its sister brand Shraddha are offering a 20 per cent discount on a wide range of products tailored for mothers.

This year’s Mother’s Day collection includes sarees, Punjabis, fatuas, and shirts, adorned with geometric and graphical motifs. Designed with comfort in mind, the outfits are made from breathable fabrics like cotton, linen, voile, and slub, ideal for the summer heat.

The collection embraces vivid colors and features a variety of traditional techniques such as natural dyeing, tie-dye, block printing, batik, applique, cutwork, and screen printing, showcasing a blend of style and cultural richness.

This thoughtful offer provides the perfect opportunity to gift your mother something meaningful and stylish while celebrating her unconditional love.