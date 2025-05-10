Shah Rukh Khan’s old video about not wanting to work in Hollywood goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning debut at the 2025 Met Gala earlier this week, captivating the blue carpet with his royal “King” vibes in a Sabyasachi Mukherjee black ensemble, paired with bold and chunky jewelry. Following his successful appearance, an old video of the superstar resurfaced on social media, where he had shared his reasons for not wanting to pursue a career in Hollywood.

In the video, Shah Rukh humorously explained, “My English isn’t great. Maybe I could take on a role of a character who doesn’t speak much, but honestly, I don’t have any special selling point as an actor. I’m 42, I’m a bit brown, and I don’t have any particular uniqueness. I don’t know Kung Fu, I don’t do Latin salsa, and I’m not tall enough.”

He continued, “In the western world, at my age, there’s no space for someone like me. After watching a lot of European and Hollywood films, I realized I don’t think I’m talented enough for that space. So, I prefer to focus on my work in India and aim to take Indian cinema to the world.”

On his Met Gala appearance, Shah Rukh Khan expressed gratitude towards his designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, saying, “Thanks @sabyasachiofficial and your entire team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not my ‘space,’ but you made me feel so comfortable. Like you, I believe style and fashion are all about being who you are, and you made me feel like a ‘K’!”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in King, where reports suggest his daughter Suhana Khan will have a role, and Abhishek Bachchan is rumored to play the antagonist.