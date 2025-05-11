3 lakh sacrificial animals ready for Eid-ul-Azha in Sylhet

Over three lakh sacrificial animals are available in the Sylhet division, while the demand is around 2.75 lakh, said officials from the Department of Livestock in Sylhet, reports UNB.

According to data from the relevant office, there is no anticipated shortage of sacrificial animals in Sylhet this year.

Farmers have an ample supply of livestock and there are also a significant number of domestically raised animals.

Besides, thousands of cows arrive in Sylhet from various districts every year, ensuring that cattle, goats and sheep will be more than sufficient in local markets.

Officials also mentioned that many expatriates from Sylhet prefer to offer large cattle for Eid-ul-Azha.

While the local supply of large animals is limited, it is expected—as in previous years—that a large number of such cattle will arrive from districts like Kishoreganj, Netrokona, Mymensingh, and Kushtia.

According to the Department of Livestock’s regional office, 3.9 lakh animals are ready for sacrifice across farms in the division’s four districts.

Among these, 1,30,756 bulls, 32,368 oxen, 37,392 cows, 5,420 buffaloes, 77,646 goats, 24,014 sheep and 919 other animals.

Dr. Maruf Hasan, Director of the Sylhet Divisional Livestock Office, said that initial estimates put the region’s demand for sacrificial animals at 2,71,500. However, the actual demand may turn out to be slightly lower though the farmers currently have a stock of 308,515 animals.